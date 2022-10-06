HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Cleanup of Leesburg fuel spill from overfilled hospital generator could take days

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 7:00 AM

Fire crews contained a fuel spill that polluted a stream and a creek in Leesburg, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, but the cleanup could take several days to complete.

The fuel leaked from an overfilled backup generator at Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus through storm drains.

According to Loudoun County fire officials, the fuel “traveled downstream from King Street to Plaza Street and was found in both the Town Branch and the Tuscarora Creek waterways.”

Crews used containment booms to keep the fuel from spreading. (Courtesy Loudoun County Fire)

Loudoun County fire officials said the hospital is working with an environmental cleaning contractor, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Town of Leesburg and the Fire Marshal’s Office to mitigate any damage.

People living near the area may notice an odor and see a sheen on the waterways.

