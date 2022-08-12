WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
After 20 years on the run, man charged with raping child back behind bars in Loudoun Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 12:33 PM

After being on the run for more than 20 years, a man charged with raping a child in Leesburg, Virginia, is back behind bars in Loudoun County following his extradition from El Salvador.

Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron, 45, returned to the U.S. Friday about a month after the Supreme Court of El Salvador granted extradition. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, authorities in Leesburg said in a news release Friday.

Carcamo Giron was originally arrested and charged in September 2001 with two counts of rape involving a juvenile under 13. After he was released from jail on bond, authorities said, he fled the area.

In 2019, Leesburg police discovered Carcamo Giron was living in eastern El Salvador and, working with federal and international authorities, obtained what’s known as an INTERPOL Red Notice — a request to law enforcement officials around the world to locate and an arrest someone pending extradition.

Carcamo Giron was arrested Aug. 18, 2020, and the U.S sought extradition about two months later, according to Leesburg police.

Extradition was granted by the Supreme Court of El Salvador in a decision in June that was applauded by the U.S. Embassy. “Our countries can and must work together so that those who commit crimes, in either of the two territories, face justice,” a statement in Spanish on Twitter said after the court decision.

A Leesburg police spokesman said the victim is now an adult and has been updated by police throughout the process to return Carcamo Giron to the U.S.

“I commend the hard work and dedication by all involved in both the initial 2001 investigation and the ensuing apprehension and return of Carcamo Giron to the United States,” said Leesburg Police Chief Gregory C. Brown. “Thanks to the efforts of the many agencies involved, he will finally be held accountable for his offenses. I am hopeful this will bring some closure to the victim.”

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

