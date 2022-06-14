Accused Leesburg peeping Tom charged

An accused peeping Tom in Leesburg was arrested and charged over the weekend in Virginia for allegedly filming a woman under a shower divide.

According to authorities, Lester Galves Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, was detained after police got a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday about a man filming a woman under a shower divider at the Ida Lee Recreation Center.

Galves Reyes was charged with one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another and one count of disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Police don’t know if this was an isolated incident, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information, or who believes that they may also be a victim, is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

