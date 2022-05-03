What police found investigating Leesburg murder where a dad was killed

Charging documents reveal new details in the case against 21-year-old Schuyler Lake, who's charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father in Leesburg.

Dean Lake, 57, the co-founder and head brewer of the former Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery, was found early Saturday morning, May 30, apparently beaten to death in the family home in the 400 block of King Street in Leesburg, Virginia.

In the charging affidavit, a Leesburg police detective wrote a family member discovered Dean Lake’s body on the floor, bloodied, and called 911. The witness said Lake’s son Schuyler might be responsible, and that the young man has a mental disorder.

Surveillance video recovered from a neighbor showed that on Friday, April 29, around 10 p.m., a person matching Schuyler’s description was riding a bicycle and shouting obscenities outside the home.

When police arrived at the home, they found Schuyler Lake’s cellphone and identification card in the bathroom sink. A nearby soap dispenser had blood residue on it.

In another room, police found a pair of bloody shoes that Schuyler Lake had worn on Friday night at a local establishment, which was captured on the business’s surveillance video.

In addition to the evidence gathered in the home, police say Schuyler used a credit card belonging to Dean Lake just after noon Saturday at The Good Feet Store at the Villages of Leesburg, making two purchases, totaling $169.59.

While in custody, Leesburg police said Schuyler Lake had several markings on his hands, as well as an injury on his head that appeared new.

Lake’s case is beginning in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, since the defendant and victim are related. He is charged with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud — if probable cause is found, the case would be elevated to Circuit Court.

Schuyler Lake was arraigned Monday. He is next due in court on May 19.