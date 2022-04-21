Electric vehicle charging malfunction sparked Ashburn fire that caused over $15K in damages

A garage fire in Ashburn, Virginia, that caused more than $15,000 in damage started because of an electric vehicle charging malfunction.

A garage fire Monday in Ashburn, Virginia, that caused more than $15,000 in damage started because of an electric vehicle charging malfunction, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a 911 call for smoke visible from a garage around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 44000 block of Mossy Brook Square.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found the homeowner outside. A search confirmed everyone had escaped, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation found the fire to be accidental and that it originated in the charging system while the electric vehicle was being charged.

Damages are estimated to be $15,400. One person was displaced and will stay with family.

Charging electric vehicles have sparked multiple fires in recent weeks.

A fire in Damascus, Maryland, on April 1 started with an electric car charging in a garage, displaced four people, a few pets and caused $350,000 in damages.

On April 5, three people were displaced in Bethesda, Maryland, after a scooter overheated during charging and started a fire in an apartment, according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System has the following safety tips to prevent similar fires: