Damascus fire near electric car that was charging causes $350K in damage

A fire in Damascus, Maryland, Thursday afternoon that started with an electric car charging in a garage displaced four people, a few pets and caused $350,000 in damages.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire at a home in the 2700 block of Barnes Road started in the garage near the front end of a Chevy Volt that was charging.

Update (220p 3/31) 2790- Barnes Rd, Damascus; Cause, fire originated in/on/or around IAO front end of electric vehicle (Chevy Volt) actively charging; Area of Origin, attached garage; Damage, ~$350K; 4 people & a few dogs displaced; 1 person rescued https://t.co/KS3SeK9fGC pic.twitter.com/oKI93mgcQ2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 1, 2022

One person had to be rescued, Piringer said.

No injuries were reported.