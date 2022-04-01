RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Damascus fire near electric car that was charging causes $350K in damage

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 9:20 AM

A fire in Damascus, Maryland, Thursday afternoon that started with an electric car charging in a garage displaced four people, a few pets and caused $350,000 in damages.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire at a home in the 2700 block of Barnes Road started in the garage near the front end of a Chevy Volt that was charging.

One person had to be rescued, Piringer said.

No injuries were reported.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

