Charging scooter sparks Bethesda apartment fire

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 5, 2022, 8:27 AM

Three people were displaced in Bethesda, Maryland, after a scooter overheated during charging and started a fire in an apartment, according to authorities.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, said that the fire broke out at a three-story apartment complex in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard around 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Piringer said the blaze was extinguished by around 5:10 a.m.

Piringer said the fire was caused by a lithium ion battery inside of the charging scooter overheating. The cost of the damage to the building is estimated to be around $150,000.

One resident suffered minor burns from the incident.

Last week, in Damascus, an electric car caught fire during charging. Four people were displaced from their home, and one person had to be rescued from the residence. That fire resulted in an estimated $350,000 in damages.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

