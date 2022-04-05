Charging scooter sparks Bethesda apartment fire

Three people were displaced in Bethesda after a scooter overheated during charging and started a fire in an apartment unit, according to authorities.

Three people were displaced in Bethesda, Maryland, after a scooter overheated during charging and started a fire in an apartment, according to authorities.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, said that the fire broke out at a three-story apartment complex in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard around 4:45 a.m.

Update – 5046 Bradley Blvd, apt bldg; Cause, scooter, (charging) lithium ion battery (overheated); Area of Origin, 3rd floor apt; Damage, ~$150K; 3 people displaced; @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult resident, minor burns; ~45 @mcfrs FFs on scene https://t.co/eCI1a13xeG pic.twitter.com/YpiCQNXkfa — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 5, 2022

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Piringer said the blaze was extinguished by around 5:10 a.m.

Piringer said the fire was caused by a lithium ion battery inside of the charging scooter overheating. The cost of the damage to the building is estimated to be around $150,000.

One resident suffered minor burns from the incident.

Last week, in Damascus, an electric car caught fire during charging. Four people were displaced from their home, and one person had to be rescued from the residence. That fire resulted in an estimated $350,000 in damages.