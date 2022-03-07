RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | Key developments
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Activist group files petition…

Activist group files petition for Loudoun Co. schools to release sexual assault report

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A report on how the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, handled two sexual assault cases remains under wraps, but a new petition filed by an activist group is seeking its release.

Ian Prior with Fight for Schools said in a news release Monday that his group has sent Loudoun County Public Schools a Petition for Mandamus and Injunction in Loudoun County Circuit Court. It is requesting that the results of an independent review of how allegations of sexual assault were handled at two high schools be released to the public.

“If Loudoun County Public Schools wants to spend taxpayer money to defend its continued defiance of transparency and accountability, then we will fight to force the issue and bring the truth to light,” Prior said.

Last year, a teenager sexually assaulted two fellow high school students, one at Stone Bridge and another at Broad Run, leading Loudoun County Public Schools to commission an independent review. The 15-year-old was convicted of both assaults and is on supervised probation in a locked juvenile treatment facility until his 18th birthday.

The school system hired Blankingship & Keith PC in November to conduct the report.

Once the report was finished, the school system said in January it would not disclose its findings to the public. An LCPS spokesman said at the time that due to laws on attorney-client privilege and personnel information concerning identifiable individuals, the report would not released. 

However, Prior said the group is taking the legal action because “without transparency there can be no accountability.”

“Loudoun County Public Schools misled the community when it claimed that it hired Blankingship and Keith on October 28, 2021 to do an independent review of how LCPS handled the two sexual assaults last year,” Prior said.

“We have repeatedly called for the release of the results of the so-called independent review, with appropriate redactions for privacy, only to watch LCPS claim that the review was actually nothing more than legal advice protected by attorney-client privilege.”

Fight for Schools has also called on state leaders to remove schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler from his job.

Loudoun County Public Schools does not comment on pending legal matters.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up