Loudoun Co. student charged with sexual battery, abduction

A Loudoun County, Virginia, student has been charged with sexual battery and abduction of another student at Broad Run High School.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old boy from Ashburn forced the victim into an empty classroom and “held her against her will and inappropriately touched her.”

Authorities said it happened Wednesday afternoon inside of Broad Run High School.

The incident was immediately reported to a Loudoun County school resource officer by the victim, and the teen was taken into custody.

The teen, who has not been identified, has been held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.