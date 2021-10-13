Teen charged in Loudoun Co. school groping was on electronic monitoring for earlier charges

A 15-year-old Loudoun County student who allegedly groped another student last week was on electronic monitoring after being charged with another sexual assault in a high school bathroom in May.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, high school student who allegedly groped a girl at Broad Run High School last week was on electronic monitoring after being charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in a bathroom in an Ashburn high school in May.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj told WTOP the same 15-year-old has been charged in both crimes, and is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

The name of the suspect is not being released because of his age. He is currently charged in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

The young suspect is charged with several felony sexual assault counts in connection with the May 28 incident at Stone Bridge High School. While the juvenile complaint details the allegations, nothing in the charges indicates how the teen ended up in the girl’s bathroom.

“Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was contacted within minutes of receiving the initial report on May 28,” Wayde Byard, public information officer for Loudoun County Public Schools, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Biberaj said the teen was charged with the bathroom assault in June after some DNA samples were submitted to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

In juvenile cases, an investigating deputy brings the case to the juvenile court services unit, and meets with an intake officer. The intake officer — whose role can be compared to a magistrate in an adult case — levied the charges in June.

After a juvenile is charged and detained, prosecutors have 21 days before they are required to either adjudicate his case, or release the suspect.

“When 21 days was about to expire, we hadn’t gotten the DNA analysis — and it was necessary to have that to establish one of the charges. So, we had to either try it without the DNA and run the risk of not making that case, or ask the court for additional time,” Biberaj said.

A juvenile court judge “ordered electronic monitoring for the suspect, to be monitored by the probation office,” Biberaj said. “He was still under the terms of at electronic monitoring at the time” of the October incident.

Biberaj said prosecutors had been in touch with the victim of the May 28 assault, her family, and their lawyer, Elizabeth Lancaster. Lancaster has not immediately responded to a WTOP request for comment.

Byard explained the school system’s actions after immediately reporting the May 28 incident to the sheriff’s office:

Once a matter has been reported to law enforcement, LCPS does not begin its investigation until law enforcement advises LCPS that it has completed the criminal investigation. To maintain the integrity of the criminal investigation, law enforcement requested that LCPS not interview students until their investigation is concluded. LCPS has cooperated and continues to cooperate with law enforcement.

After the incident was reported to the school, and then the sheriff’s office, Byard said, the school system “does impose interim measures to protect the safety of students involved in the original incident, deter retaliation, and preserve the integrity of the investigation and resolution process.”

The teen suspect was due to be in court this week regarding the May incident; however, with the filing of the second charge, the court appearance will be rescheduled.