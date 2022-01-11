CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. urges more residents to get boosters | Omicron may be headed for rapid drop | Md. parents detail impact of pandemic on learning | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. schools not…

Loudoun Co. schools not disclosing report on sexual assault allegations

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A review of how allegations of sexual assault were handled at two Virginia high schools is complete, but Loudoun County schools are not releasing it.

Loudoun County Public Schools is withholding the report from disclosure in its entirety, citing Virginia laws related to attorney-client privilege and personnel information concerning identifiable individuals, schools spokesman Wayde B. Byard said in a statement.

WTOP reached out to LCPS Tuesday, but the school system declined any further comment.

Last October, a 15-year-old student was charged with sexual battery and abduction in an incident that happened at Broad Run High School. That same teenager was on electronic monitoring after being charged with sexually assaulting a young girl at Stone Bridge High School in May.

After what happened at Broad Run, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler sent an apology to the families and students involved and acknowledged that “we failed to provide the safe, welcoming and affirming environment that we aspire to provide.”

While school officials said they believed proper procedures were followed to report the allegations of sexual assaults, they hired Blankingship & Keith PC to conduct a review of what happened, as part of the effort to move forward and help “heal our school community.”

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies must set up new COVID testing centers for unvaccinated, on-site employees

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up