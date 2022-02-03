Bystanders help Leesburg police free pedestrian trapped underneath car after crash

Two pedestrians were hit in a chain-reaction crash that left one woman pinned underneath a car on Wednesday night in Leesburg, Virginia.

The Leesburg Police Department Traffic Management Unit said two women were in a crosswalk at Plaza Street NE in the area of the Leesburg Police Department around 6 p.m. A man driving northbound on Plaza Street stopped in front of the crosswalk, but he was rear-ended by another vehicle, causing his vehicle to hit both women.

One of them became trapped underneath the car, Leesburg Police said. The responding officer and bystanders had to lift the car to free her.

Both pedestrians and the driver of the stopped vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver and one of the pedestrians was treated for minor injuries. The other pedestrian is listed as being in stable condition. The man who drove the second vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

“We would like to thank the civilian bystanders that assisted our officers yesterday evening,” Leesburg Police wrote in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it and who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or swinkler@leesburgva.gov, or Officer T. Lotz at 703-771-4578 or tlotz@leesburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477) or sent using TIPSUBMIT by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and beginning your message with LPDTIP.