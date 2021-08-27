Loudoun County schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for employees

Employees of Loudoun County schools in Virginia will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by November.

Employees of Loudoun County schools in Virginia will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by November, the school system said.

Starting Nov. 1, staff will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Those who are fully vaccinated or have received their first dose of the vaccine will need to provide proof by Oct. 1, or be required to begin weekly COVID-19 testing and submit results.

“Ensuring our staff has taken every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an important step to help keep students in the classrooms as much as possible,” schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a news release.

Loudoun County students returned to the classrooms Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

