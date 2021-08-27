CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Loudoun County schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for employees

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 5:46 PM

Employees of Loudoun County schools in Virginia will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by November, the school system said.

Starting Nov. 1, staff will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Those who are fully vaccinated or have received their first dose of the vaccine will need to provide proof by Oct. 1, or be required to begin weekly COVID-19 testing and submit results.

“Ensuring our staff has taken every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an important step to help keep students in the classrooms as much as possible,” schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a news release.

Loudoun County students returned to the classrooms Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

