William Krens, 77, of Hillsboro, died after his 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Beech aircraft crashed in a wooded area near the 35000 block of Charles Town Pike near the West Virginia border.

Virginia State Police said Krens, the pilot and sole occupant, had taken off just moments before from a nearby private airstrip.

The FAA and NTSB were notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.