1 dead in Loudoun Co. plane crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a plane that crashed in Loudoun County on Thursday.

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Loudoun County on Thursday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Police were called about a plane that crashed on the 35000 block of Charles Town Pike near the West Virginia border.

A small, private aircraft was found in the field. One person has been killed.

Charles Town Pike (Route 9) is shut down in both directions just west of Harpers Ferry Road. Please find an alternate route and follow all law enforcement direction. pic.twitter.com/umh6PSl7fY — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) March 4, 2021

#BREAKING @LoudounFire on the scene of a single engine plane crash IAO 37000 block of Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro. Aircraft in a wooded area. One confirmed fatality in airplane. @nbcwashington @Chopper4Brad pic.twitter.com/pX7B619pG0 — Charlie Bragale (@charlienbc) March 4, 2021

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.