1 dead in Loudoun Co. plane crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 7:17 PM

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred in Loudoun County on Thursday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Police were called about a plane that crashed on the 35000 block of Charles Town Pike near the West Virginia border.

A small, private aircraft was found in the field. One person has been killed.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

