Sterling man charged after chasing woman, pulling out firearm in Leesburg parking lot

Valerie Bonk

February 6, 2021, 8:54 AM

A man has been charged after he pulled out a firearm and chased a woman in a Leesburg, Virginia, shopping center parking lot on Friday, according to police.

Leesburg police said they arrested Esmaal Khalilpour, 60, of Sterling, Virginia, and charged him with abduction, displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault, and brandishing a weapon.

Khalilpour remains held on no bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

At 12:54 p.m. on Friday, the Leesburg Police Department said it received reports of a male subject brandishing a firearm and chasing a female in the parking lot of the Shenandoah Square Shopping Center, located in the 900 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE.

Officers responded and took Khalilpour into custody without further incident. It was determined that he and the woman he’s alleged to have chased knew each other, police said.

Khalilpour was identified as the lone suspect and there is no further danger to the community, police added.

The female victim was treated on the scene for minor unspecified injures by members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System, police said.

The Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section is asking anyone with more information about the incident to contact Det. C. Hill at 703-771-4500 or at chill@leesburgva.gov.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, the Leesburg Crime Line can be reached at 703-443-8477 and via text at 274637.

A map of the area is below.

