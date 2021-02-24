CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Loudoun Co. health director answers questions about vaccination process

Dick Uliano

February 24, 2021, 11:33 PM

The Loudoun County health director is offering assurances to residents who are worried that they have not yet found their names and data on Virginia’s new statewide preregistry for the coronavirus vaccine.

During a Wednesday night online Q&A on the vaccination process, Dr. David Goodfriend told residents that he has heard of similar concerns in Arlington and Prince William counties.

Virginia has promised that the data of all those who have preregistered with county health departments will be included on the statewide registry.

Goodfriend said the county has provided the data to the state.

“Many folks are not finding their names (on the state preregistry). We just want to reassure everyone that your data is not lost. Your position in the line is not lost,” Goodfriend said, adding that the county maintains the original registrations.

Goodfriend said he expects that the submitted registrations from the counties will show up on the state preregistry next week.

Asked about the wisdom and benefit of seeking vaccine elsewhere while awaiting the limited supplies of the county or state, Goodfriend said there’s nothing wrong with exploring other options.

“Please preregister with us; that locks in your place in the queue, but it may be awhile till we get to you. So feel free to explore pharmacy options, as well … there’s nothing that precludes you from looking in both areas,” Goodfriend said.

One resident wondered if a vaccine recipient needs to get the booster shot at the same place the first shot was administered.

“Where you go for your first dose should be where you go for your second because each entity gets a dedicated shipment of second doses,” he said.

Goodfriend said those who are in risk categories and live or work in Loudoun County will be offered the vaccine. But he said there’s no barrier, for example, to someone who may split living time between Loudoun County and Florida. But he also had a special word for some of the neighbors in the D.C. area.

“If you’re an Arlington resident, if you’re a Montgomery County resident, and you’re just trying to find a vaccine quicker, don’t come to Loudoun County. Don’t take our vaccine away from Loudoun County residents to try to get quicker on the line,” he said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

