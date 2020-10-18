CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
Woman’s body found in Loudoun Co., believed to be missing paddle boarder

Zeke Hartner

October 18, 2020, 2:21 PM

The body of a woman was recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it believes it to be a paddle boarder who went missing in the area a few days earlier.

A 38-year-old Fairfax County woman set out on a paddle board on the reservoir by herself on Oct. 15 and was not seen again.

The sheriff’s office said it worked with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and helicopter and K9 teams from the Fairfax County Police Department to search for the missing paddle boarder.

The sheriff’s office said it is not identifying the woman at this time.

