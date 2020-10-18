Woman’s body found in Loudoun Co., believed to be missing paddle boarder

The body of a woman was recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir in Loudoun County on Sunday, and the sheriff's department said they believe it to be a paddle boarder who went missing in the area a few days earlier.

The body of a woman was recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it believes it to be a paddle boarder who went missing in the area a few days earlier.

A 38-year-old Fairfax County woman set out on a paddle board on the reservoir by herself on Oct. 15 and was not seen again.

The sheriff’s office said it worked with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and helicopter and K9 teams from the Fairfax County Police Department to search for the missing paddle boarder.

The sheriff’s office said it is not identifying the woman at this time.