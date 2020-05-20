‘Compassionate and strong’: Loudoun Co. executive praises county’s pandemic response

The chair of the Loudoun County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors offered encouraging words Wednesday about the county's coronavirus response and economic standing in her annual state of the county address.

The chair of the Loudoun County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors offered encouraging words Wednesday about the county’s coronavirus response and economic standing in her annual state of the county address.

Speaking to residents in an online livestream, Phyllis Randall declared that in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic, the county is still strong.

“The state of Loudoun County is caring, resilient, compassionate and strong … together we will weather this storm,” Randall said.

Randall told residents that although it required holding back raises for county staff and teachers, the county froze spending to maintain a top credit rating, trimmed property taxes and also avoided county government layoffs.

“Your county board reserved $100 million, lowered your real property tax rate and kept all current county staff employees,” Randall said.

In her address, Randall saluted essential workers ranging from hospital staff and first responders to grocery store clerks and truck drivers. She called them heroes.

“Yet they go to work — gloved up, masked up and often fed up,” Randall said.

The county’s top elected leader also singled out the county’s charities, which she said have stepped up during the coronavirus crisis.

“Nonprofits stand in the gap … they deliver their services in a compassionate, respectful manner and those services are invaluable,” Randall said.

Randall also said that the county and its incorporated towns and cities are expecting $36 million in federal coronavirus aid to arrive June 1.

About $7 million is for the county’s hard-hit small businesses.

