Chantilly apartment fire displaces dozens, causes $700K in damage

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

May 27, 2020, 8:49 AM

A Monday fire in Chantilly, Virginia, displaced dozens of people. (Courtesy Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

A Monday fire in Chantilly, Virginia, displaced 33 people and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage.

Authorities responded to the report of a fire around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 25000 block of Caversham Terrace.

There they found fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment complex. Fire and rescue teams attacked the blaze from the outside then extinguished it after they entered the building.

In all, 23 adults, 10 children and five pets were displaced. One cat died.

According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials into a plastic planter on the balcony of a second-floor apartment.

