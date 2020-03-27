Teacher car parade lifts spirits for students, parents of Loudoun Co. elementary school

With schools closed for the rest of the year in Virginia, one elementary school in Loudoun County found a way to keep teachers and students connected: a teacher car parade.

An excited student at Creighton’s Corner Elementary School in Ashburn, Virginia, waved, as a teacher car parade passed through her neighborhood. (Courtesy Amanda Dowling) Almost 80 cars in the teacher parade caravan drove through neighborhoods of Creighton’s Corner Elementary School, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Courtesy Amanda Dowling) Teachers at Creighton’s Corner Elementary School in Ashburn waved to students and parents during the car parade through neighborhoods. (Courtesy Amanda Dowling) Families used chalk on streets, in anticipation of the teacher parade through neighborhoods of Creighton’s Corner Elementary, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Courtesy Amanda Dowling) A student at Creighton’s Corner Elementary School was happy to see her teachers, during a car parade through her neighborhood. These now-homeschooling parents of students at Creighton’s Corner Elementary School made signs for the teacher car parade reading “Send backup!” (Courtesy Amanda Dowling) ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Despite the fact that Virginia schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, teachers at one Loudoun County school found a way to stay connected — at least from a safe distance — with their students.

Creighton’s Corner Elementary School, in Ashburn, came up with a solution: a teacher car parade through the neighborhoods where students live.

“While we’re trying to leverage all of the technology, we have to connect through video and Google Classroom, you really can’t beat a face-to-face smile and wave from your teacher,” said Amanda Dowling, PTA president at Creighton’s Corner Elementary School in Ashburn.

After developing a route and approximate timetable, with safety reminders to not approach cars, a caravan of approximately 80 cars coasted through Ashburn neighborhoods, with families watching from sidewalks.

“Our teachers and principals drove through our neighborhoods, and honked and waved, and cheered at our students and parents,” Dowling said.

Excited young voices called out to teachers as they passed by — many had decorated their cars and wore costumes.

“The kids were just overjoyed — they were just excited to see their teachers,” Dowling said. “I think the parents and teachers were a little more emotional.”

Many students made signs and used chalk to welcome the teachers to their neighborhood.

On one street, suddenly homeschooling parents wrote signs that read: “Your job is hard. Send backups.”

