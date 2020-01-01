A man is dead after a Saturday morning crash near Leesburg, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

A man is dead after a Saturday morning crash near Leesburg, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. on Harmony Church Road, near Peale Lane.

The first driver was headed east on Harmony Church Road when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and into the path of a second, oncoming vehicle.

Authorities say the first driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The second driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-777-1021.

Below is the area where the crash occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.