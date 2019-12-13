Va. man charged with DUI in fatal Loudoun Co. crash

A Virginia man was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and a DUI for a Loudoun County crash in November that claimed the life of a Maryland woman.

Brian Foley, 31, was determined to be behind the wheel in the early morning hours of Nov. 16 when his vehicle went airborne on Ashburn Farm Parkway in Ashburn, Virginia, crashing into a utility pole and a residential fence.

Foley and his passenger, 31-year-old Heather Wren, were ejected from the vehicle. Wren died at the scene.

