A fire Thursday at 1757 Golf Club in Loudoun County, Virginia, just north of Dulles International Airport, destroyed a golf cart storage facility, and the cause is still under investigation.

The course reopened nine holes (holes 10-18) to golfers on Friday, but the first nine holes and driving range remained closed.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Fire and rescue units from Kincora, Moorefield, Sterling Park, Ashburn, Cascades, Dulles South and Fairfax County responded to the club, at 45120 Waxpool Road, just west of state Route 28.

Callers reported fire in a large, outdoor storage building that housed golf carts and equipment.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reported that when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from a 75-foot by 100-foot shed. All occupants had evacuated and were accounted for.

Due to the advanced stage of the fire and threat of collapse, firefighters used large-caliber hose streams to knock down the fire from outside the building.

The storage shed was reported to contain about 45-60 golf carts at the time of the fire.

The shed was located a safe distance away and posed no hazards to the club’s main buildings, including the golf pro shop and restaurant.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as south of Dulles.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials Response Team worked to mitigate any chemical contamination resulting from the fire and building contents.

Firefighters remained on scene Friday to assist both the Hazardous Materials Team and the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office as they investigate the cause of the incident and monitor the scene for additional hazards.

There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The Loudoun Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Video posted on Facebook from WJLA-TV’s helicopter showed some of the heavy damage to the cart barn.

And The Burn also posted some video and photos from the scene.

