Ashburn fire displaces 5, causes $750K in damage

Five people were displaced following an Ashburn, Virginia, fire Sunday morning that caused $750,000 worth of damages — and Loudoun County officials say it was started by improperly discarded grilling ashes on the rear deck of the home.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to 911 calls about a house fire around 4:45 a.m. in the 22,000 block of Taylorstown Hunt Court.

Once they made sure everyone was safely outside the home, firefighters hit the flames with water from outside.

The fire was contained by firefighters from Brambleton, Kincora, South Riding, Arcola, Ashburn and Leesburg.

The fire marshal determined that the fire was accidental, caused by grill ash.

Nobody was injured. The people who live there are staying with family members, since officials believe there is a danger of structural collapse.

In order to maintain proper grill use, Loudoun Fire and Rescue recommends the following:

Keep grills at least 15 feet away from any structure and flammable materials.

Soak wood chips, pellets, charcoal briquettes and ashes with water and always let ashes cool before disposing of them into a closed metal container. The metal container should be kept outside, a safe distance away from your home or any other structures.

Smoker boxes that are used when grilling should be treated with caution, emptying their contents carefully into the closed metal container and ensuring the box cools away from any flammable materials.

