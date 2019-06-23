202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » With duct tape dress…

With duct tape dress design, Va. teen could win a national competition

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 23, 2019 6:55 am 06/23/2019 06:55am
27 Shares

Combine 36 rolls of duct tape with 80 hours of effort by a Loudoun County, Virginia, teenager and what do you get?

A one-of-a-kind prom dress.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been making dresses and stuff for a couple years now, but this is my first time working with duct tape. And it’s for a scholarship competition, so it’s been a really cool experience so far,” said 17-year-old Christina Mellott.

Mellott is a finalist in the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, which — after rounds of public voting — will award a winner with a $10,000 scholarship.

A rising senior at Freedom High School in South Riding, Mellott said she was 13 when she started sewing and designing clothes.

“I’d like to go to college and study fashion design and get into that as a career,” Mellott said.

So how do you go about making a dress out of duct tape?

“I stuck the tape to itself and started making it in rectangles and made the rectangles bigger and bigger and treated it like a yard of fabric,” she said. “It can be a little bit difficult when the tape sticks to itself or folds over in the wrong way or it sticks to my hands.”

Mellott’s creation has an adjustable and removable skirt that allows it to transform into three different looks. “I hope my chances are good,” she said. “I do like the sheer panel. It added an edgy, unique touch that I didn’t see anyone else had.”

Mellott has two siblings and lots of support, she said, from her parents.

“My mom will wear some of the things I’ve made for her,” Mellott said. “My dad will help me with my Etsy business and shipping things out.”

Indeed, the young seamstress has two businesses online. One features clothing designs, the other sells snuggle accessories for guinea pigs.

“We’re just really proud of her that she’s been able to do this. She’s always taken charge of things,” dad Ben Mellott said. “She decides what she wants to do and she just does it. … She’s just a wonderful girl.”

Everyone is welcome to vote for their favorite creation in the “Stuck at Prom” contest. You can vote once every 24 hours through June 28.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Christina Mellott duct tape Education News Fashion News freedom high school kristi king Latest News Living News Local News Loudoun County, VA News south riding Stuck at Prom Virginia News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays June 30-July 6
2019 Women's World Cup
Have $65M? You could own Jackie O's home
Today in History: July 4
Celebrity deaths
10 summer food and drink festivals
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars for $20K
50 Years of WTOP