Md. man drowns, swept over a Loudoun Co. dam

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 7, 2019 9:46 am 05/07/2019 09:46am
The dam at Goose Creek Reservoir in Ashburn, Virginia is seen. (Courtesy Google Earth)

A Maryland man drowned Monday morning after he was swept away by moving water and went over the dam at the Goose Creek Reservoir in Ashburn, Virginia, authorities said.

The man had been working for a commercial dive company and was clearing debris from the dam area around 6:45 a.m. in the 20500 block of Belmont Ridge Road.

His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities say he was attached to a safety line but moving water swept him away and over the dam.

Coworkers at the scene attempted to free him but failed.

Below is a map of the area where he drowned.

