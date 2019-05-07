Md. man drowns, swept over a Loudoun Co. dam

Despite being attached to a safety line, the waters swept him over the dam at Goose Creek Reservoir.

A Maryland man drowned Monday morning after he was swept away by moving water and went over the dam at the Goose Creek Reservoir in Ashburn, Virginia, authorities said.

The man had been working for a commercial dive company and was clearing debris from the dam area around 6:45 a.m. in the 20500 block of Belmont Ridge Road.

His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities say he was attached to a safety line but moving water swept him away and over the dam.

Coworkers at the scene attempted to free him but failed.

Below is a map of the area where he drowned.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.