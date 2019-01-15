Behind-the-scenes of WTOP exclusive Rose McGowan interview

WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein was the only reporter at the Loudoun County courtroom when Rose McGowan entered her no contest plea to a reduced drug charge. He shares what happened behind the scenes.

LEESBURG, Va. — Actress Rose McGowan pleaded no contest to a reduced drug charge at the Loudoun County courthouse on Monday morning.

WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein was the only reporter at the courthouse and got an exclusive interview with McGowan. On Twitter, he shared background information about what happened with McGowan at the courthouse.

