Man charged with attempted murder of 2 Loudoun Co. deputies

WASHINGTON — Two deputies were shot in what Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office called a “domestic incident” Sunday night in Sterling, Virginia.

The shooting happened in the 46000 block of Hollow Mountain Place around 5 p.m. The incident stemmed from an argument between a father and his 19-year-old daughter that had escalated into a physical altercation, police statement said.

Sheriff Mike Chapman said a 16-year-old male, who was in the house along with the mother and other people, called the police.

Deputies arrived at the house and tried to de-escalate the situation for almost an hour. The father, 39-year-old Douglas V. Johnson, went upstairs and three deputies went with him.

As two deputies tried to arrest him, he made a sudden move into a closet.

One deputy tasered Johnson and another attempted to restrain the suspect. Johnson grabbed his own handgun and fired, striking both. With the third deputy’s help, Johnson was restrained.

A female deputy was shot in the leg and a male deputy was shot in the arms and both legs, Chapman said. Both are in stable condition.

Police arrested Johnson and charged him with two counts of attempted capital murder.

WTOP’s Liz Anderson contributed to this report.

