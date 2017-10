WASHINGTON — Authorities in Loudoun County are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in Purcellville, Virginia.

It happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Va. 9 and Purcellville Road. The two-car crash left one driver dead, while the other was flown to the hospital by a helicopter.

Va. 9 is likely to remain closed in both directions until about 8 a.m. Traffic going toward Leesburg will be rerouted at Va. 9 and Va. 690 in Hillsboro. Traffic leaving Leesburg is getting diverted at Routes 9 and 287 near Purcellville.

A map of where the incident happened can be seen below.

