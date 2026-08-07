Tax holiday in Maryland, Virginia returns in time for back-to-school shopping

Virginia and Maryland are giving some opportunities to save on school supplies and other items with a tax holiday.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Shoppers can save some money on school supplies and other items during sales tax holidays in Virginia and Maryland.

The annual sales tax holiday is underway in Virginia and the savings start Sunday in Maryland.

Virginia

Virginia’s sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, offering deals on qualifying school supplies, clothing and footwear sales tax. Certain emergency preparedness items also qualify.

The Virginia Department of Taxation provides lists of items that qualify as sales tax-free during the holiday.

What items are eligible?

Qualified school supplies — $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear — $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators — $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chain saws — $350 or less per item

Chain saw accessories — $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items — $60 or less per item

Energy Star and WaterSense products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use — $2,500 or less per item.

Virginia Mercury contributed to this report.

Maryland

Maryland’s tax-free weeks runs Sunday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 15.

Certain clothing, footwear, backpacks and bookbags are eligible. Examples of tax-free

clothing and footwear are sweaters, shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes, and boots priced at $100 or less. The first $40 of a backpack/bookbag purchase is tax-exempt.

Find out more about what items qualify and how it works by visiting the Maryland Comptroller’s website.

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