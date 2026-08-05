Virginia shoppers set to save as sales tax holiday returns this weekend

The sales tax holiday starts Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m., and could save consumers 5.3% to 7% on total costs.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Virginia’s sales tax holiday begins on Friday and runs through Sunday, offering deals on qualifying school supplies, clothing and footwear sales tax. Certain emergency preparedness items also qualify.

The sales tax holiday starts Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m., and could save consumers 5.3% to 7% on total costs. The Virginia Department of Taxation provides lists of items that qualify as sales tax-free during the holiday.

What items are eligible?

Qualified school supplies — $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear — $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators — $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chain saws — $350 or less per item

Chain saw accessories — $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items — $60 or less per item

Energy Star and WaterSense products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use — $2,500 or less per item

Consumers nationwide spend an average of $293 on electronics, $250 on clothing and accessories, $174 on shoes and $146 on school supplies to prepare for their children to head back to class, according to a recent study by the National Retail Federation.