Man accused of being peeping Tom in Silver Spring

Teta Alim

January 21, 2020, 1:47 PM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man suspected of being a peeping Tom is accused of recording a female resident with his cellphone last November, police said.

Mario Verhage, 43, was arrested and charged last week, Montgomery County police said.

Investigators found that Verhage targeted a female resident living in the same area as him, in the 8500 block of 16th Street. On several dates in November 2019, police said Verhage peered into her window while she was in “various stages of undress.” He would also use his cellphone to record the victim while she was inside the residence.

Police said Verhage had posted bond and was released the same day.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or any other previous incidents linked to Verhage to call the 2nd District Station at (240) 773-6700.

Mario Vehage, 43, of Silver Spring, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Below is a map of the area where police said Verhage targeted the resident.

