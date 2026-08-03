Virginia man charged after police said he impersonated an officer, displayed gun in Woodbridge

A 35-year-old Woodbridge, Virginia, man is facing several charges after police said he impersonated an officer and pointed a gun at people on separate nights in July.

A 35-year-old Woodbridge, Virginia, man is facing several charges after police said he impersonated an officer and pointed a gun at people on separate nights in July.

Prince William County police said James Rastatter II was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of brandishing, one count of impersonating an officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to investigators, Rastatter impersonated a police officer during two incidents on Dale Boulevard, near Forestdale and Darbydale avenues. The encounters occurred around 9 p.m. on July 19 and July 20.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old man told police Rastatter approached him, displayed a gun, claimed he was a police officer and then asked for a ride.

In the second incident, a 21-year-old man said Rastatter brandished a firearm in his direction.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Rastatter is scheduled to appear in court in September.

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