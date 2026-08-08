DC area giveaways for back-to-school supplies, backpacks

It's almost time to go back-to-school in the D.C. area and shopping is most likely on almost everyone's to-do list.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

It’s almost time to go back-to-school in the D.C. area and shopping is most likely on almost everyone’s to-do list.

Shoppers can save some money on school supplies and other items during sales tax holidays locally with the tax break underway in Virginia and the savings starting Sunday in Maryland.

Below is a list of other giveaways, deals and steals for back-to-school in the D.C. area:

Maryland

The Clean Water Partnership Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway is on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers at the event will give away 500 backpacks filled with grade-level school supplies. The event at Seat Pleasant Elementary School also features family-friendly activities, community resources, and opportunities for residents to connect with local organizations.

Life Covenant Christian Ministries is holding its 7th Annual Community Day on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the church grounds located at 15522 Livingston Road in Accokeek. The goal is to provide a minimum of 300 backpacks and school supplies to children with limited resources.

D.C.

The D.C. Public Library system is giving away bookbags, school supplies and access to community resources during events at the libraries on select dates from Aug. 13 through Aug. 20.

Grace Apostolic Church is hosting a Community Day for Ward 7 families on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 44th and Clay Streets NE in D.C. The event offers free groceries, haircuts, hot dogs, backpacks, school supplies, music, and access to local community resources.

The Belief Worship Center along with D.C. Central Kitchen, is hosting the 20th Annual Back To School Bookbag Give-away. They will be giving away bookbags, school supplies, uniforms and more.

Virginia

Blaszkow Legal is holding its 4th Annual Project Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are going to be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary school children throughout the D.C. area. This year’s giveaway will feature fun, food, backpacks, games and more. Backpacks are on a first-come, first-serve basis, but pre-registrants will have their backpacks held and assured. The Back to School Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway in Reston is on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate. Free bookbags and supplies will be available for those who register ahead of time.

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