School ends, summer meal programs begin for local food bank

The Capital Area Food Bank has already opened 17 sites in D.C., Virginia and Maryland where families with children 18 and under can show up and eat without pre-approval.

Summer break begins this week for most students in the D.C. area. The closure leaves a looming mealtime gap for hundreds of children that could cause them to go hungry.

That’s why the Capital Area Food Bank’s summer meal program is already underway, said Alexis Lahr, the organization’s director of Family Government Nutrition Programs.

“We know summer is a particularly difficult time for kids because they lose access to those school meals,” she said.

The food bank has already opened 17 sites in D.C., Virginia and Maryland where families with children 18 and under can show up and eat without pre-approval.

“One of the great things of these open sites is there’s absolutely no eligibility requirements, no ID check,” Lahr told WTOP. “Nothing is needed.”

The menus are backed by kids with healthy options that parents want kids to eat.

“Some examples that kids really enjoy are healthy versions of chicken nuggets and little Lunchables-style pizzas for them,” Lahr said. “But always with a whole-grain component and a fruit and vegetable alongside it.”

Last summer, the food bank served more than 62,000 meals and snacks. It may be on track to surpass that, said Lahr.

“Summer is a really difficult time for families and we’ve been seeing the need for food assistance not easing up,” she said. “I hope that this can be supportive for them.”

The Capital Area Food Bank has a list of open lunch locations on its website.

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