‘You Are My Favorite Story’: DC-area professor writes about fatherhood and love

Father’s Day has special meaning this year for a D.C. area law professor sharing lessons from fatherhood in a new book about the small moments that shape a child’s life.

N. Jeremi Duru wrote a book about fatherhood with his longtime friend Shani King. (Courtesy N. Jeremi Duru) N. Jeremi Duru wrote a book about fatherhood with his longtime friend Shani King. (Courtesy N. Jeremi Duru) Father’s Day has special meaning this year for a D.C. area law professor sharing lessons from fatherhood in a new book about the small moments that shape a child’s life.

“Father’s Day is that one time that’s really highlighted when we really think about what that means to be a child’s father,” said N. Jeremi Duru, a professor at American University’s Washington College of Law.

Duru, who grew up in the D.C. area and has three sons, co-wrote “You Are My Favorite Story” with his longtime friend and fellow law school housemate Shani M. King.

He said the book is about sharing stories and giving his children guidance as they grow eventually become fathers.

“The time when you encourage your child to go swimming for the first time, picking them up for school. How much fun it is to do your work with them while they’re doing their homework next to you,” Duru said.

The idea for the book came from King, who had been working on a message to his own children.

“Shani was working on kind of a piece of writing — a poem, a love letter to his children — and he shared it with me, and I was like, that’s incredible. And he said, ‘What do you think about us turning this into a book together?’” Duru said.

Duru said the book is also meant to help fathers express love in ways that may not come naturally.

“Our hope with the book is to allow fathers who may not have that instinct to express love in that way to do so through the book,” he said. “We want this book to be a tool for fathers who may not be as comfortable expressing their emotions to their child, telling their child, ‘I love you.’”

For Duru, one of the book’s most meaningful moments focuses on a father comforting a child who has fallen off a bike.

“A father is holding his child and comforting the child and explaining that the child’s pain is the father’s pain. The father feels it as well, and the father wants to do everything he can to alleviate that pain for the child. To me, that’s the most touching page of the book,” Duru said.

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