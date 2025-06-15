‘Don’t do dumb things’: People share their dad’s best advice on Father’s Day

There are many ways to celebrate Father’s Day: You can text him, call him or spend the day with dad. WTOP asked shoppers, “What’s your dad’s best advice?”

The first Father’s Day celebration started in the United States in 1910, but it didn’t become a national holiday until 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.

There are many ways to celebrate Father’s Day: You can text him, call him or spend the day with dad. And those whose fathers are no longer with us, you will most likely smile and think back of him and wish we could talk with him one last time.

The one thing a lot of dads have in common is they believe when they give advice, they’re actually sharing pearls of wisdom.

WTOP spoke to a group of all ages in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, asking them, “What’s your dad’s best advice?”

Since he was young, the advice Cole Corson’s dad has given millions of times was “don’t do dumb things.”

