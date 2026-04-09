DC region plans for star-spangled spring and summer for nation’s 250th birthday

Organizers for the nation's upcoming 250th birthday bash discussed some of the plans for the national and local celebrations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Organizers for the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday bash discussed some of the plans for the national and local celebrations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah said the behind-the-scenes planning begins long before the actual events. She noted the celebrations will run from spring when the National Jubilee of Prayer will be held May 17 to the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, which runs from June 25 to July 10.

Appiah said much of the focus will be on the Fourth of July celebration.

“The efforts by the organizers is to have it be the largest fireworks display in the 250-year history of America, and they are working with all jurisdictions, Maryland, Virginia and the District to make that happen,” Appiah said.

Appiah mentioned that the string of large-scale events come at what she called a time when “people have lots of feelings” about civic life in America.

“As much as that’s the case, it’s an honor,” she said. “It’s 250 years of America and however we feel or don’t feel, to be the nation’s capital, in the national capital region, to host the world, which we will do,” is an honor.

Michele Johnson, director of the Maryland 250 Commission, coached the attendees at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments board of directors meeting Wednesday on how to pronounce the nation’s 250th birthday.

“Repeat after me!” she said, breaking down the word. “Semi-quin-centennial!”

Johnson explained that Maryland 250 has three themes: history, civics and service. She then ran down a number of events across Maryland leading up to July 4, including Sail250, a gathering of tall ships, military vessels and an air show in Baltimore from June 24-30.

“We have a song. And I think we are the only state that has a 250 song,” Johnson said.

The song she’s referring to is “The Heart of Maryland” written and performed by singer-songwriter Jayla Elise, of Cambridge, Maryland.

After Johnson’s presentation, it was Gretchen Bulova’s turn to talk about the plans on behalf of Virginia 250.

“Memo to myself; Virginia needs a song,” and, recognizing Johnson, Bulova playfully said, “Thanks for that tip.”

Bulova described some of the ongoing events leading up to July 4, including mobile museums “with a mandate for every middle school child” to get a chance to visit and learn about what an informational video for the museums calls “a more complete picture of the American Revolution to citizens everywhere.”

Bulova also talked about events from Mount Vernon to Monticello.

“We’re very blessed with Founding Fathers and great museums.”

She posed the question, “What would be a commemoration without merch?” and pointed out, “Fairfax County is rolling out their Fairfax 250 wine in just a couple of weeks.”

All three spoke at Wednesday’s Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments board of directors meeting.

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