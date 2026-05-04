The man who scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in D.C. said Monday that he may stay on the bridge for another day, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Florida man says he may stay on DC’s Frederick Douglass Bridge for another day

The man who scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in D.C. said Monday that he may stay on the bridge for another day, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

In a phone call with supporters from activist group CODEPINK and WTOP’s Alan Etter, Florida‑based activist Guido Reichstadter said that he had considered climbing down Monday. But he was able to figure out a method to charge his phone, allowing him to stay on top of the Douglass Bridge for a bit longer.

“I’ve got the stamina to stay up here a bit longer,” said Reichstadter, who added that he’s out of water. He estimated that he would stay on the bridge for another day.

People gathered at the bridge Monday to cheer on Reichstadter. In a Sunday evening post on X, he thanked supporters and described his actions as a form of nonviolent protest of the Iran war.

South Capitol Street at the bridge fully reopened after 10 a.m. Monday, WTOP’s Traffic Center reported. All three outbound lanes are open while one inbound lane is open as Reichstadter remains on the bridge, though pedestrian access on the bridge is blocked.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a high‑angle technical rescue team has been working with police since Reichstadter climbed one of the bridge’s arches Friday afternoon.

The incident shut down South Capitol Street in both directions Friday, disrupting the afternoon commute and traffic ahead of a Washington Nationals baseball game at nearby Nationals Park.

D.C. police previously confirmed to WTOP that Reichstadter is the same person who scaled the same bridge after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

After that earlier incident, the District Department of Transportation said it planned to install permanent safety measures. But a DDOT spokesman said Friday the agency did not proceed because it “couldn’t find anything safe that wouldn’t create issues for the bridge.”

A map of the area is below.

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