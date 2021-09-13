Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Washington, DC News » First weekday morning commute…

First weekday morning commute on new Frederick Douglass Bridge

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 8:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opened to traffic on Monday.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opened to traffic on Monday.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opened to traffic on Monday.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opened to traffic on Monday.

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
(1/4)

The first weekday morning commute over the brand new Frederick Douglass Bridge requires paying attention to temporary signage and numerous construction barrels.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein took a drive on it first thing Monday morning.

“It’s very nice to have three lanes of new roadway in either direction on the new bridge carrying South Capitol Street traffic across the Anacostia,” Augenstein said.

The new bridge has traffic circles at both ends of the bridge that keep vehicles moving.

The D.C. Department of Transportation said there will be more weeknight work for the next two weeks from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29, and traffic could be stopped up to 15 minutes at a time.

DDOT promises to avoid impacting game nights at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

But all traffic lanes as of Monday morning over the new Frederick Douglass bridge are open.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up