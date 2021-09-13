First weekday morning commute on new Frederick Douglass Bridge

The first weekday morning commute over the brand new Frederick Douglass Bridge requires paying attention to temporary signage and numerous construction barrels.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein took a drive on it first thing Monday morning.

“It’s very nice to have three lanes of new roadway in either direction on the new bridge carrying South Capitol Street traffic across the Anacostia,” Augenstein said.

The new bridge has traffic circles at both ends of the bridge that keep vehicles moving.

The D.C. Department of Transportation said there will be more weeknight work for the next two weeks from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29, and traffic could be stopped up to 15 minutes at a time.

DDOT promises to avoid impacting game nights at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

But all traffic lanes as of Monday morning over the new Frederick Douglass bridge are open.