Quiet morning outside the Supreme Court following long day of abortion protests

The morning after the Supreme Court revoked women’s constitutional right to an abortion, the grounds around the nation’s highest court were largely devoid of protestors. All that remained of the prior day’s events was a mound of garbage littered with handmade signs.

The garbage on 1st Street was juxtaposed against the eight-foot tall fence around the Court and a handful of police officers Saturday morning.

The absence of crowds was a stark change from the nearly 12 hours of protests on Friday. Demonstrators came out in large numbers, some rejoicing and others mourning the court’s decision.

Some of the signs left behind had messages such as “Abortion is Healthcare and Not a Dirty Word,” “Bans off Our Body” and “Abort the Court.”

While the scene outside the Court is quiet for now, demonstrators on both sides of the issue are expected to return on Saturday — though there’s no word on their timeline.

Though police officers were present for protests throughout the day and night, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that there were no known arrests Friday.

The rally ended Friday night before 11 p.m. and the crowd dispersed, WTOP news partner NBC Washington reports.

The situation was different in Arizona, where SWAT team members fired tear gas from the second floor of Phoenix’s Capitol building to disperse protesters, some of whom were reportedly banging on the doors of the Senate building. Arizona authorities said there were no injuries or arrests.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.