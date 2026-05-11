DC-area universities cutting staff as funding declines

Colleges including Bowie State and the University of Maryland are cutting jobs as budget deficits, funding reductions and enrollment drops take a toll.

Several colleges and universities, including some in the D.C. area, are making deep staffing cuts amid budget deficits and reductions in state and federal funding.

Last week, Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically Black university, announced plans to eliminate 79 jobs while it grapples with an $18 million deficit.

President Aminta Breaux, in a letter to the campus, said positions would be reduced through vacancies, reorganization and layoffs.

The deficit stems from reduced state and federal funding, declining enrollment and rising operational costs, according to the letter.

“We recognize that this is difficult news. Please know that these decisions are not a reflection of the dedication and excellence you bring to Bowie State each day but rather the result of significant financial challenges that we must address to ensure the university’s long-term viability,” Breaux wrote.

The University of Maryland implemented a hiring freeze in April, and planned to eliminate about 150 jobs. Gov. Wes Moore’s nearly $71 billion state budget provides the university with $871.9 million in annual operating funds but includes $104 million in base budget reductions, more than a 10% decrease in state support between 2025 and 2027.

In a letter to the school community, University of Maryland leaders cited delays in federal research funding, higher utility costs and rising infrastructure expenses as additional factors.

“This is not an easy message to send, and we know that this news causes concern for all of us. Our people are the foundation of this university, and the prospect of workforce reductions is difficult. We recognize the impact these decisions will have on our community. As we move forward, we will continue to pursue additional strategies to reduce costs and strengthen revenues,” university leaders wrote.

Similar financial woes are affecting higher education institutions nationwide. Rutgers University announced plans to lay off dozens of adjunct professors earlier this year, while Anna Maria College, a private Catholic school in Massachusetts, said it will close at the end of its spring 2026 semester, following years of financial pressure.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.