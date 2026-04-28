Dupont Circle small businesses seek financial help amid city construction project

A local business group has asked the D.C. Council for $2 million in grants to help impacted businesses cover rent, arguing ongoing construction has lowered foot traffic.

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Some business owners in Dupont Circle say a construction project aimed at improving the D.C. neighborhood is hurting sales.

The Dupont Circle Business Improvement District has asked the D.C. Council for $2 million in grants to help impacted businesses cover rent, arguing ongoing construction has lowered foot traffic.

The Connecticut Avenue Streetscape and Deckover project will, in the city’s words, “enhance the quality of life for residents and sustain the environment, while increasing safety through planning and engineering solutions in line with DC’s Vision Zero initiative.”

The city is building a park, or deckover, on top of the Connecticut Avenue underpass along with streetscape and sidewalk improvements, as well as bike lanes and pedestrian safety enhancements.

Some business owners are finding this problematic, saying that construction is keeping customers away.

“My revenue is down 42% since the start of construction; my guest count is down 61.6%,” said Jeff Coles, the owner of the Golden Age bar on Connecticut Avenue.

Coles testified about the impact of construction on his business during a budget oversight hearing Monday before the D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment.

“The current construction situation has led to a catastrophic drop in revenue and guest traffic,” Coles said. “Guests simply cannot access my business by rideshare due to the jersey barrier that extends for over 100 meters, blocking the entirety of the block. And it’s scheduled to stay up until July.”

Hamdu Abduselam owns the FH Amsterdam convenience store. He told DC News Now that customers can’t park in front of his store and often don’t even believe the store is open. Abduselam said he has not been able to pay rent for months.

Bill McLeod, the executive director of the Dupont Circle BID, said this project is “all consuming.” He asked the city for an additional $2 million in grants to help affected businesses pay their rent.

“Sometimes (construction is) six days a week with jackhammering, utility upgrades and sidewalk replacement. The streetscape project will be transformative with the new sidewalks and cap park, but we need more financial assistance to small businesses,” McLeod said during the hearing.

Hua Ping Xu, who owns DuPont Lash and Brow Bar, believes the grants could not only help with rent, but also make business owners feel that the city is looking after their well-being as much as their bottom line.

She told the committee the funds could “make us feel we can survive.”

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