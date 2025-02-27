DC’s Dupont Circle Fountain wasn’t always the centerpiece of the bustling neighborhood

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax heads to Dupont Circle to learn the obscure backstory behind a monument at its center.

What do alcohol, titans of industry and a little-known admiral have in common?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to Dupont Circle to learn the obscure backstory behind a monument at its center.

In the warmer months, the Dupont Circle Fountain is the centerpiece of this bustling D.C. neighborhood.

But did you know there was a time when there was an entirely different monument in the exact spot where it now stands?

To uncover this hidden tale, Matt and a familiar Park Ranger went all the way back to the 1880s, to learn about the late Rear Admiral Samuel Francis Dupont — and his “drunken” statue that predated the fountain many know and love today. Check out their video exploration!

