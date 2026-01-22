More DC office space to be converted to housing

A short walk from D.C.'s Dupont Circle Metro station, former office space is being converted into housing, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District is leading that trend.

An office building in Dupont Circle in D.C. that will be converted to an apartment complex called The Geneva.(WTOP/Kate Ryan) An office building in Dupont Circle in D.C. that will be converted to an apartment complex called The Geneva.(WTOP/Kate Ryan) A short walk from D.C.’s Dupont Circle Metro station, former office space is being converted into housing, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District is leading that trend.

At the groundbreaking for The Geneva, billed by the Bowser administration as the largest office-to-residential conversion project in D.C. history, Bowser said she’d become bullish on the projects.

In the past, Bowser said it was seen as too difficult to convert office buildings into housing, but she said developers have approached her about making the conversions work.

Now, she said D.C. is “the No. 1 jurisdiction in America to convert underutilized buildings to world-class housing. So let’s give ourselves a round of applause.”

The Geneva will bring 532 new housing units to the Dupont Circle neighborhood, and 60 of those will be affordable units. Bowser also announced two more conversion projects have been conditionally awarded tax abatements through the program, one at 2121 Virginia Ave. NW and another at 899 Maine Ave. SW.

Nina Albert, the D.C. deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said the program has been growing since 2023.

“In our pipeline, we have a new 4,200 units. So that brings us over 8,000 new units in Downtown that have been office-to-residential conversions,” she said.

Part of the goal has been to add 15,000 new residents to Downtown D.C. by 2028.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.