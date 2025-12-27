WATCH: WTOP’s most viral videos of 2025

As we wrap up 2025, let's look back at the moments our staff caught on camera that drew the eyes of millions.

This year has been full of viral moments — from the funny, to the emotional, to the just plain weird.

#5: Federal workers at Virginia town hall say they are angry, scared and fed up

Shortly after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency began dramatically slashing the federal workforce, hundreds of federal workers spoke out at a town hall in Northern Virginia. WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported on their emotional testimonies.

#4: D.C.’s first phone-free bar opens on H Street

Hush Harbor on H Street in Northeast D.C. says it’s the first phone-free bar in the nation’s capital. WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander visited the bar and spoke with Rock Harbor, who made a name for himself on Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” show.

His video sparked a conversation on multiple social media platforms about the relationship people have with their phone and each other. You can read his full report here.

#3: Bystanders help car occupants out of Silver Spring flash flood

Extreme rainfall hit much of the D.C. region in July, causing flash flooding that caused some to be trapped in their homes or cars. WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine was on his way home when he saw some men helping two strangers — and their dinner — escape from their trapped car. Dildine captured the moment on camera and wrote about the flooding here.

#2: Fairfax County McDonald’s has a 21 and over entrance policy

One McDonald’s in Alexandria drew attention in May when its owner chose to limit in-person dining to adults over the age of 21. The store’s management cited “repeated incidents of student violence” on a sign taped to the front door. The full story from WTOP’s Heather Gustafson can be found here.

#1: Bags and other items discarded on the street outside Trump inauguration

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump flocked to Capitol One Arena for his inauguration on Jan. 20. At the last minute, officials announced bags would not be permitted inside the stadium.

Thousands of attendees decided to leave their bags outside the stadium, and people passing by took the opportunity to rifle through their belongings. WTOP’s Matt Kaufax captured the moment that has since been viewed over five million times. You can read our full inauguration coverage here.

