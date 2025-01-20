‘We needed a change’: Trump supporters descend on DC to celebrate inauguration

For the first time since 1985, the presidential inauguration will be held indoors because of frigid temperatures in D.C.

Thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters have gathered throughout D.C. Monday to cheer on the president following his inauguration.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump said, moments after taking his oath of office at the Capitol Rotunda.

At Trump’s side was Vice President-elect JD Vance, who was sworn-in first, taking the oath read by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a bible given to him by his great-grandmother.

It was a moment lauded by Trump’s supporters who have grouped up throughout the District, including those at Capital One Arena to watch the swearing in and parade festivities.

Others in D.C. watched the ceremony at Carmine’s restaurant in Northwest. Terry, from Florida, told WTOP it was “comforting” to be at the watch party.

“We all are like-minded we all want the same thing for the American people,” Terry told WTOP.

WTOP's Scott Gelman reports from an inauguration watch party at a restaurant in Northwest D.C.

Those watching from Carmine’s said they hope Trump focuses on issues such as the economy and immigration.

Earl, from Kentucky, hopes to see “a return to common sense, reduce regulation, get the economy growing, an economy that’s good for everyone, not just a select few. And I think Trump’s going to really widen the Republican tent of people.

But the inauguration had highs and lows for some of those who gathered in D.C. to celebrate.

Bone-chilling temperatures prompted organizers to move inauguration events indoors — marking the first time in 40 years that such a change has been made.

Ticketed guests — many of which came from out of state — have been unable to attend or be present in the ticketed areas that were planned for the festivities outdoors.

That’s disappointed some visitors. And after waiting in line for nine hours Sunday, Earl said he didn’t get inside of Capital One Arena to watch Trump’s rally.

“That was kind of a bummer, too, but it’s still a lot of fun,” he told WTOP. “We’ve met a lot of great people.”

Thousands line up at Capital One Arena for Trump inauguration

Still, tens of thousands of people lined up in the bitter cold Monday, with hopes of making their way through security checks ahead of the modified inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in D.C.

Reporting from Downtown Monday morning, WTOP’s Luke Lukert said lines to enter the sports arena snaked back about five to seven blocks. He said some people eager to see President-elect Trump began lining up at the venue at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“The folks are very excited,” Lukert said. “You can definitely hear the energy, kind of pumped up as the line starts moving and they can finally get out of this bitter cold.”

Elizabeth, of West Virginia, said she got in line at 3 a.m. on Monday.

“It’s kind of a bucket list thing to see him take the oath, and we’re going to come and celebrate him,” Elizabeth told WTOP. “That’s the least we can do — standing out in cold weather is nothing compared to what he’s given up.”

Trump, who kicked off inaugural events with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, is not expected to arrive at the Capital One Arena until the afternoon.

With the sports venue having the capacity to hold about 20,000 visitors, Lukert said some people acknowledged they may not be able to get into Capital One Arena, but that they were “just happy to show their support.”

“We needed a change,” said Joe Morse, 56, of New Jersey. “The country was going in the wrong direction in so many ways, economically, geopolitically, so many social issues at home.”

Morse, along with his sons, staked out a spot in line on Sunday night and secured seats inside the arena on the main floor.

Security checkpoints to get into Capital One Arena were held at 4th and H Street and at 9th and G Street in Northwest D.C., according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Screenings, which started at 7 a.m., prompted a trove of bags being left along the checkpoint perimeter. Officials have indicated that bags are prohibited.

A slew of road closures are in effect throughout the District for Inauguration Day, with D.C. authorities calling on visitors to use public transportation to get around the city, specifically either Metrorail or the Metrobus services.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported Monday morning a significant number of people were traveling on Metro’s Silver Line in the hopes of snagging a seat at the arena.

But, for those who may miss out on joining in on official inauguration festivities, it’s not a completely lost cause. In fact, some people told Augenstein they intended to make the most of their visit by finding other things to do.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer, Ciara Wells, Gaby Arancibia, Mitchell Miller, Luke Lukert, Will Vitka and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

