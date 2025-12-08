Metro rolls out holiday-themed trains in the region

Just in time for the holiday season, Metro is sending out festive holiday-wrapped trains, buses and MetroAccess vehicles across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.

The theme — “making your ride sweeter” — features a candy-filled design with vibrant bright red exteriors and holiday decorated interiors.

This year’s release includes three wrapped buses, one train and one MetroAccess vehicle, making runs in the region during the holiday season.

Metro riders interested in finding the special holiday vehicles can use Metro’s live tracking tool.

