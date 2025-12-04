Picking the perfect Christmas tree: Tips from a DC-area expert

For many families, choosing a Christmas tree is a holiday tradition and this weekend is expected to be one of the busiest for tree sellers.

After years of shortages, tree lots are now stocked. David Johannes, owner of Good Earth Garden Market in Potomac, Maryland, says real trees remain the big draw.

“The Christmas tree is the center of your Christmas,” Johannes said. “The experience you have with your family picking it out and decorating it, putting the lights on and hanging the special things.”

His business expects to sell about 1,550 trees this season, ranging from smaller sizes to towering 14-foot options for larger homes. The most popular sizes are 7 to 9 feet, with about 900 to 1,000 sold each year.

Fraser firs are the top choice for their fragrance and easy decorating. Nordmann firs are gaining fans for their needle retention, though they lack that classic Christmas smell, Johannes said. Noble and Douglas firs offer unique colors and shapes.

When selecting a tree, think about ceiling height and placement.

“You really need three good sides on a Christmas tree,” Johannes said.

Every tree will shed some needles, Johannes said, but fir trees typically shed less. To keep your tree fresh, water is key.

“Keep it away from heat sources. Keep it away from the fireplace. But it’s the water,” he said.

If the stand runs dry for several hours, the tree stops drinking.

With the right care, Johannes says a tree can stay fresh well into February making it a centerpiece of holiday memories: “The more water they keep in it, keeps it fresher. You can have your tree until February, if you want.”

